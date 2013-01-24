Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent Relaxing Bath & Shower Essence

    SCF502/40
      A moisturising cleansing foam which will leave your body silky smooth and subtly scented. The light citrus fragrance with a hint of lavender oil helps calm mind and body. See all benefits

        De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth

        With lavender oil and marine extracts

        • 400 ml

        Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

        Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

        Helps calm mind and body

        A subtle scent of citrus with a hunt of lavender oil.

        Hypoallergenic

        Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

        Leaves skin silky smooth

        A moisturising and cleansing formula for use in the bath and shower.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Product design may vary across countries.
          Tube
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Dimensions & Weight

          Volume
          400ml

        • Ingredients

          Lavender oil
          Yes
          Marine extracts
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bath and shower essence
          1 Tube 400ml

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

