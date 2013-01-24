Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent

    Avent Moisturizing Light Oil

    SCF503/12
    Avent
    Avent
    Combats dry skin and stretch marks
      Avent Moisturizing Light Oil

      SCF503/12
      Combats dry skin and stretch marks

      A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray which glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Combats dry skin and stretch marks

        With orange and almond oils

        • 125ml

        Hypoallergenic

        Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

        Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

        Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

        Helps relieve that "itchy" feeling

        The non-greasy formula helps combat dry skin and stretchmarks.

        Leaves skin softened

        A rapidly absorded spray containing orange and almond oils.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Moisturizing light oil
          1 Spray 125ml

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Product design may vary across countries.
          Spray
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Functions

          Relieve "itchy tummy"
          Yes

        • Ingredients

          Almond oil
          Yes
          Orange oil
          Yes

