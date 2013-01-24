Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avent

    Avent Baby Moisturizing Lotion

    SCF503/20
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Cleanses, moisturises, protects Cleanses, moisturises, protects Cleanses, moisturises, protects
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Avent Baby Moisturizing Lotion

      SCF503/20
      Overall Rating / 5

      Cleanses, moisturises, protects

      Gently cleanses, moisturises and protects. It will remove dry patches from the baby's delicate skin leaving it looking healthy and smooth. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $14.50

      Avent Avent Baby Moisturizing Lotion

      Cleanses, moisturises, protects

      Gently cleanses, moisturises and protects. It will remove dry patches from the baby's delicate skin leaving it looking healthy and smooth. See all benefits

      Cleanses, moisturises, protects

      Gently cleanses, moisturises and protects. It will remove dry patches from the baby's delicate skin leaving it looking healthy and smooth. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $14.50

      Avent Avent Baby Moisturizing Lotion

      Cleanses, moisturises, protects

      Gently cleanses, moisturises and protects. It will remove dry patches from the baby's delicate skin leaving it looking healthy and smooth. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all skincare

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avent Baby Moisturizing Lotion

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Cleanses, moisturises, protects

        With shea butter, avocado oil and milk proteins

        • 200ml

        Hypoallergenic

        Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

        Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

        A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

        pH balanced

        Clinically proven mild and gentle

        Leaves baby's skin soft and smooth

        This gentle lotion cleanses, moisturises and protects your baby's delicate skin.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Moisturizing light oil
          1 Tube 200ml

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Product design may vary across countries.
          Bottle
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Ingredients

          Milk proteins
          Yes
          Avocado
          Yes
          Shea butter
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us