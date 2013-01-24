Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent

    Avent Baby Bottom Balm

    Soothes, helps prevent nappy rash, rapidly absorbs
      Soothes, helps prevent nappy rash, rapidly absorbs

      A rapidly absorbed, non-sticky, water-resistant barrier cream to soothe, moisturise and protect delicate skin at nappy changing time. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $18.50

      Soothes, helps prevent nappy rash, rapidly absorbs

      A rapidly absorbed, non-sticky, water-resistant barrier cream to soothe, moisturise and protect delicate skin at nappy changing time. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $18.50

        Soothes, helps prevent nappy rash, rapidly absorbs

        With allantoin, camomile and milk proteins

        • 125ml

        Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

        A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

        Forms a waterristant barrier

        To help protect baby's delicate skin.

        Hypoallergenic

        Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

        pH balanced

        Clinically proven mild and gentle

        Soothes and moisturizes

        The all-in-one solution for your baby's every skincare need.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Design may vary in different countries.
          Tube
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Dimensions & Weight

          Volume
          125ml

        • Ingredients

          Allantoin
          Yes
          Camomile
          Yes
          Milk proteins
          Yes

        • What is included

          Baby bottom balm
          1 Tube 125ml

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

