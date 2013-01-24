Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avent

    Eau d'Avent

    SCF517/25
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Perfumes, cools, moisturises Perfumes, cools, moisturises Perfumes, cools, moisturises
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Eau d'Avent

      SCF517/25
      Overall Rating / 5

      Perfumes, cools, moisturises

      A scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits

      Avent Eau d'Avent

      Perfumes, cools, moisturises

      A scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits

      Perfumes, cools, moisturises

      A scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits

      Avent Eau d'Avent

      Perfumes, cools, moisturises

      A scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all skincare

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Eau d'Avent

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Perfumes, cools, moisturises

        Alcohol-Free

        • 125ml

        Mild and refreshing for baby's skin

        This scented water contains a subtle fragrance which combines orange and rose blossom with a powdery heart of vanilla

        pH balanced

        Clinically proven mild and gentle

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Product design may vary across countries.

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us