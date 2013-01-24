Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Classic+ baby bottle

    SCF566/27
    Avent
    Avent
    • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Classic+ bottle's Airflex venting system and textured teat is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy. See all benefits

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Classic+ bottle's Airflex venting system and textured teat is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy. See all benefits

        Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

        Designed for uninterrupted feeding

        • 2 Bottles
        • 11oz/330ml
        • Variable flow nipple
        • 3m+
        Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

        Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

        Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        60% less fussing at night*

        60% less fussing at night*

        Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

        Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

        Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

        The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

        Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

        Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

        Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Easy to hold

        Easy to hold

        The unique bottle shape makes this bottle easy to hold and grip in any direction.

        Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning

        Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning

        With its wide neck and fewer parts, our bottle is easier to assemble and to clean quickly and thoroughly.

        Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

        Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

        This bottle is BPA free

        This bottle is BPA free

        Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle is made of BPA free material (PP).

        Different teat flow rates available

        Different teat flow rates available

        The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.

        Leak-free design

        Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA free
          • Polypropylene
          Teat
          • BPA free
          • Silicone

        • What is included

          Baby bottle
          2  pcs

        • Bottle

          Capacity
          11oz/330ml

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Dishwasher & microwave safe
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-12 months

        • Functions

          Anti-colic valve
          Airflex venting system designed to reduce air ingestion
          Teat
          Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents nipple collapse, Proven anti-colic system
          Ease of use
          • easy to clean and assemble
          • leak-free design
          • 4 pieces for easy assembly

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
              • Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
              • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

