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Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

SCF608/01

1.3

| (3) Reviews

Hygiene on the go

Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from.

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Non-spill, easy-sip

Hygiene on the go

  • 260ml

  • 12m+ Toddler Spout

  • With handles

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.3

of 5

3

Reviews

5
4
3

30/10/2011

US

US

Vent hole always leaks

My baby learned to drink from these sippy cups when she would not try any other ones. The bad part of it is every time she takes a sip the vent hole shots out the mike she is drinking right after each sip. The hole lines right up with her nose, so the milk hits her at the bottom of her nose, goes down her face, onto her outfit and then makes a puddle on the floor by the time she is done.

This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup

This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup

17/12/2011

US

US

Makes a mess.

Very dissapointed. The cup did great the first 2 uses and afterwards it has just leaked non stop. Leaks from the spout. (product has always been hand washed)

This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup

This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup

01/12/2011

US

US

Cups leak everytime

I bought a two-pack of these cups for my twins to use, but the cups leak everytime. Milk spills out of the drinking spout, but even more disappointingly, it comes out of the airhole, too. These cups just do not hold back the milk, and it makes a huge mess on the babies, their trays, the floor, everywhere. I won't waste my money on Avent cups again, though I'd still recommend the Avent bottles.

This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup

This review was made for SCF608/01 Toddler Cup

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