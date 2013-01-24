Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Toddler Cup

    SCF608/01
    Avent
      Philips Avent Toddler Cup

      SCF608/01
      Hygiene on the go

      Drinking training is easy with the Philips AVENT toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. See all benefits

      $15.90
        Hygiene on the go

        Non-spill, easy-sip

        • 260ml
        • 12m+ Toddler Spout
        • With handles
        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

        Measurement scale on the cup

        Measurement scale on the cup

        Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your childs drink

        Hard spout for children 12m+

        Hard spout for children 12m+

        A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from cup, ideal for teething babies

        Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

        Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

        The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

        Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

        Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

        Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range, attach directly to breast pumps or use a nipple instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

        Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

        Educational storytelling design

        The colored designs encourage fun learning: recognize animals and fruits, count the apples and discover where the food comes from. The complexity of the designs increases with the age of the child.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Decorated cup 260ml / 9oz
          1  pcs
          Flip top lid
          1  pcs
          Trainer handles
          1  pcs
          Hard spout
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          12 months +

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

