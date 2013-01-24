Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Natural nipple

    SCF654/27
    Avent
    Avent
    • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed
      Philips Avent Natural nipple

      SCF654/27
      The natural way to bottle feed

      Our new nipple helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Suggested retail price: $8.50
        The natural way to bottle feed

        AVENT nipple with petal design

        • 2 pieces
        • Fast flow
        • 6m+
        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

        BPA free nipple

        BPA free nipple

        This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

        Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

        Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.

        Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

        We advise to use the Natural feeding nipples with Natural bottles only.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Soft, Fast Flow nipple
          2  pcs

        • Design

          Nipple design
          • Breast shaped nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra wide

        • Nipple

          Flow speed
          Fast flow
          Holes
          4 holes
          Months
          6m+

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          • Natural latch on
          Nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra soft and flexible teat
          Anti-colic valve
          Advanced anti-colic system

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

