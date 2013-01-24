Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Avent travel feeding set 6m+

    SCF724/00
    Avent
    Avent
    Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
      Philips Avent Avent travel feeding set 6m+

      SCF724/00
      Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      The Philips AVENT travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      The Philips AVENT travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

        Optimised for feeding on the go

        • Travel set
        0% BPA Product

        0% BPA Product

        This product contains 0% BPA

        Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

        Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

        Travel feeding set

        The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large, sectioned feeding dish with lid and two removable, individual dishes with lids that are perfect for snacks or smaller feeding portions

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Large container
          1  pcs
          Large container lid
          1  pcs
          Small container
          2  pcs
          Small container lid
          2  pcs
          Spoon
          1  pcs
          Suction base
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          6 months +

