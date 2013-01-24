Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Avent

    Spout Cup

    SCF754/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      SCF754/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

      The AVENT fast flow spout cup SCF754/00 is ideal for the active toddler.It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $19.90

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

      The AVENT fast flow spout cup SCF754/00 is ideal for the active toddler.It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy See all benefits

      Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

      The AVENT fast flow spout cup SCF754/00 is ideal for the active toddler.It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $19.90

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

      The AVENT fast flow spout cup SCF754/00 is ideal for the active toddler.It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all spout-cups

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Spout Cup

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

        Fast flow, non-spill cup

        • 340ml
        • 18m+ Toddler Fast Flow Spout
        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Fast flow spout
          1  pcs
          Cup (340ml/ 12oz)
          1  pcs
          Belt clip
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          12-18 months+

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          76 (D) X 100 (W) X 216 (H)  mm
          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          76 (D) X 100 (W) X 170 (H)  mm
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          6  pcs
          Product weight
          0.117  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us