Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avent Insulated straw cups

    SCF766/00
    Avent
    • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Insulated straw cups

      SCF766/00

      Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

      The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Insulated straw cups

      Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

      The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid.

      Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

      The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Insulated straw cups

      Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

      The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid.

      Similar products

      See all straw-cups

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Insulated straw cups

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

        Leakproof, easy for child to use independently

        • 9oz
        • 12m+ Straw
        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        .

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          12 months +

        • What is included

          Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
          1  pcs

        • What is included

          Twist straw lid
          1  pcs
          Silicone straw
          1  pcs

        • Product dimensions and weight

          Depth
          80  mm
          Height
          260  mm
          Length
          100  mm
          Weight
          180  g

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us