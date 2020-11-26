We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

      Avent Insulated straw cups

      SCF766/00

      Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

      The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Straw cups

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Insulated straw cups
      - {discount-value}

      Insulated straw cups

      Total

      recurring payment

      Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

      Leakproof, easy for child to use independently

      • 9oz
      • 12m+ Straw
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • What is included

        Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
        1  pcs
        Twist straw lid
        1  pcs
        Silicone straw
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12 months +

      • Product dimensions and weight

        Depth
        80  mm
        Height
        260  mm
        Length
        100  mm
        Weight
        180  g

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.