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    • Allows healthy oral development* Allows healthy oral development* Allows healthy oral development*

      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      SCF798/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Allows healthy oral development*

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

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      Suggested retail price: $16.90

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      Allows healthy oral development*

      Anti-leak valve design to prevent spills

      • Bendy straw cup
      • 300ml/10oz
      • 12m+
      • 1-pack
      Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

      Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

      The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.

      Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

      Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

      The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.

      Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

      Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup can be easily assembled and disassembled. All parts are completely dishwasher safe, for your convenience.

      BPA free materials

      BPA free materials

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup is made from completely BPA free materials.

      Healthy oral development

      Healthy oral development

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup allows healthy oral development and exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

      Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

      Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child’s development. We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are of course BPA-free and developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

      Contoured shape and anti-slip texture for easy grip

      The 10oz cup is the perfect size to keep your child hydrated throughout day and during active times. The flip top design keeps straw clean when out and about. The cup’s contoured shape and anti-slip texture make it easy to hold and grip for small toddler hands, enabling your little one to confidently develop independent drinking skills.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size of the cup

        10oz/300ml
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • What is included

        Cup
        1
        Flip top
        1
        Straw
        1

      • Development stages

        Development stage
        12m+

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      • 90% of 200 surveyed US pediatric dentists agree that the design of our straw cup allows healthy oral development. 89% agree that straw drinking exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength (ind. onl. research, USA, Apr. 2016). Developed with speech pediatricians, dentist, ergonomist and midwife.

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