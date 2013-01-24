Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Straw Cups

    Allows healthy oral development*
      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.* See all benefits

        Straw Cups

        Allows healthy oral development*

        Anti-leak valve design to prevent spills

        • Bendy straw cup
        • 300ml/10oz
        • 12m+
        • 1-pack
        Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

        Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

        The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.

        Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

        Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

        The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.

        Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

        Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

        The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup can be easily assembled and disassembled. All parts are completely dishwasher safe, for your convenience.

        BPA free materials

        BPA free materials

        The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup is made from completely BPA free materials.

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Healthy oral development

        Healthy oral development

        The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup allows healthy oral development and exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

        Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

        Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child’s development. We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are of course BPA-free and developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

        Contoured shape and anti-slip texture for easy grip

        The 10oz cup is the perfect size to keep your child hydrated throughout day and during active times. The flip top design keeps straw clean when out and about. The cup’s contoured shape and anti-slip texture make it easy to hold and grip for small toddler hands, enabling your little one to confidently develop independent drinking skills.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Cup
          1
          Flip top
          1
          Straw
          1

        • Development stages

          Development stage
          12m+

        • Size of the cup

          10oz/300ml
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

              90% of 200 surveyed US pediatric dentists agree that the design of our straw cup allows healthy oral development. 89% agree that straw drinking exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength (ind. onl. research, USA, Apr. 2016). Developed with speech pediatricians, dentist, ergonomist and midwife.

