Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
The AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air. The teat stays full of milk, even when horizontal, for upright feeding. Reducing the air a baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, gas and reflux. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
