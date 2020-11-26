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    • Healthy Steaming, easy blending Healthy Steaming, easy blending Healthy Steaming, easy blending

      Advanced 2-in-1 Steamer Blender

      SCF870/20

      Healthy Steaming, easy blending

      Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Steamer Blender. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!

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      Healthy Steaming, easy blending

      Healthy baby food maker for nutritious baby meals

      • Healthy steaming
      • Steam & blend in one jar
      • Easy to use and clean
      • Weaning advice & recipes
      Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

      Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

      Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

      From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

      From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

      You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in one single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

      From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

      From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

      From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

      12 age appropriate recipes to support weaning

      12 age appropriate recipes to support weaning

      Discover the 12 age appropriate recipes and weaning advice to help you give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.

      Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

      Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

      Download the app for advice on weaning your little one. Find nutritious and easy-to-prepare recipes that keep step with your baby as they're growing. Read step-by-step cooking guides, watch fun and informative videos and find many useful tips and tricks to help make weaning as smooth as possible.

      Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

      Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

      Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker is designed with ease and practicality in mind. Settings are intuitive, it's easy to fill with water and it comprises of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store.

      Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

      Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

      This baby food maker takes up very little space in your kitchen, on the worktop or when stored away in a cupboard.

      Beep alert notification

      Beep alert notification

      No need to wait or watch. A distinctive beep will tell you when the food is cooked to perfection. All you need to do is flip the jar, blend and serve or store for later use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Color/finishing
        White/Green
        Power
        400  W
        Cord length
        70  m
        Speed
        1
        Capacity
        800 (solids) / 450 (liquids)  ml
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz
        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Safety
        Safety lock system for lid & bowl detection
        Watertank volume
        200 ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        193 D x 243 W x 344 H  mm
        Product weight
        2  kg
        Product dimensions
        16.50 (round base) 30.8 (height)  cm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        2

      • Country of origin

        Turkey
        Yes

      • What is included

        Measuring cup
        1
        Recipe booklet
        1
        Spatula
        1
        Steamer/blender
        1

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 6 months +
        • 1 year +
        • 6 - 12 months

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