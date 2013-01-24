Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    2-in-1 healthy baby food maker

    SCF870/20
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Nutritious baby meals made easy

      Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!

      Nutritious baby meals made easy

      Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!

        Nutritious baby meals made easy

        • Healthy steaming
        • Steam & blend in one jar
        • Weaning advice & recipes
        Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

        Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

        Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

        From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

        From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

        You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in one single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

        From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

        From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

        From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

        12 age appropriate recipes to support weaning

        12 age appropriate recipes to support weaning

        Together with our paediatric nutritionist and child psychologist, we've created 12 age appropriate recipes and weaning advice to help you give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.

        Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

        Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

        Download the app for advice on weaning your little one. Find nutritious and easy-to-prepare recipes that keep step with your baby as they're growing. Read step-by-step cooking guides, watch fun and informative videos and find many useful tips and tricks to help make weaning as smooth as possible.

        Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

        Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

        Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker is designed with ease and practicality in mind. Settings are intuitive, it's easy to fill with water and it comprises of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store.

        Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

        Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

        This baby food maker takes up very little space in your kitchen, on the worktop or when stored away in a cupboard.

        Beep alert notification

        No need to wait or watch. A distinctive beep will tell you when the food is cooked to perfection. All you need to do is flip the jar, blend and serve or store for later use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Turkey
          Yes

        • What is included

          Steamer/blender
          1
          Spatula
          1
          Measuring cup
          1
          Recipe booklet
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50 - 60  Hz
          Power
          400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Safety Classification
          Class 1
          Safety
          Safety lock system for lid & bowl detection
          Capacity
          800 (solids) / 450 (liquids)  ml
          Speed
          1
          Watertank volume
          200 ml
          Cord length
          70  cm
          Color/finishing
          White/Green

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          193 D x 243 W x 344 H  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          2
          Product dimensions
          16.50 (round base) 30.8 (height)  cm
          Product weight
          2  kg

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 6 months +
          • 1 year +
          • 6 - 12 months

