    Fresh food storage pots

    Easy storage for fresh meals
      Easy storage for fresh meals

      Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits

        Easy storage for fresh meals

        • 2 reusable storage pots
        • For healthy baby food maker
        Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

        Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

        Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness

        Designed for storage in fridge and freezer

        Designed to stack together for space saving storage

        Can be used in microwave oven and dishwasher

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Number of pots
          • 1 for 120ml
          • 1 for 240ml

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 1 year +
          • 6 - 12 months
          • 6 months +

        • Dimensions

          Dimensions (WxHxD)
          W: 119mm x H: 103mm x D: 119mm

        • Material

          Polpropylene (PP)
          Yes

