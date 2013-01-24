Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent

    Teether Classic Range

    SCF880/01
    • Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands
      -{discount-value}

      Fits little mouths & hands

      The Philips AVENT BPA Free Classic range of teethers SCF880/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Fits little mouths & hands

        Fits little mouths & hands

        Teether that helps soothe teething pain

        • Stage 1
        • Teether for front teeth
        Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

        Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

        This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby’s teething pain.

        Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

        Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

        BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

        Can be sterilized in a Philips Avent Sterilizer

        Can be sterilized in a Philips Avent Sterilizer

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Malaysia
          Yes

        • Features

          Helps soothe teething pain
          Yes
          Hygienic
          Yes
          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          BPA-Free
          Yes
          Colorful to encourage play
          Yes
          For front teeth
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

