    Avent Nipple

    SCF968/21
    Avent
      -{discount-value}

      The Philips Avent Essential nipple helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the nipple.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

      The Philips Avent Essential nipple helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the nipple.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

        • Standard
        • Slow Flow
        • 0m+
        Easy and comfortable feeding

        Easy and comfortable feeding

        The soft ribbed design of the nipple makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the teat, allowing easy and comfortable feeding.

        Air goes into the bottle, instead of baby's tummy

        Air goes into the bottle, instead of baby's tummy

        The anti-colic valve flexes to allow air into the bottle, helping to prevent gas from going into baby’s tummy.

        Secure and leak-free storage and travel

        Secure and leak-free storage and travel

        The bottle will not leak while feeding your baby and the dormal cap seals the teat for secure and leak-free storage and travel.

        This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

        This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

        Technical Specifications

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0-6 months

        • Material

          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone

        • What is included

          Extra soft slow flow nipple
          2  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          Standard neck

        • Nipple

          Flow speed
          Slow flow
          Months
          0m+

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

