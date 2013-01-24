Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

    SCH550/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    Accurate temperature
      Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

SCH550/00

      SCH550/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Accurate temperature

      This digital thermomether measures the baby's room and bath temperature. Due to its design, it is also attractive as a toy for baby to play with in the water.

      Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

      Accurate temperature

      This digital thermomether measures the baby's room and bath temperature. Due to its design, it is also attractive as a toy for baby to play with in the water.

        Accurate temperature

        Floats in water

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

        The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

        The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5 °C and 38 °C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burned! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Humidity: Waterproof up to
          1.5  m
          Operating temperature range
          10-40C (50-105F)  °C
          Accuracy
          +/-0.5  °C
          Complies with
          EU & USA Toy regulation

        • Power

          Removable/replaceable
          Yes
          Battery type
          CR44
          Number of batteries
          2
          Operating time on battery
          22000  hour(s)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

