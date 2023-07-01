  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Philips Avent Natural Response

    Baby Bottle with Airfree vent

    SCY673/01
    Avent
    Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
      Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle with Airfree vent

      SCY673/01
      Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

      Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby's unique suck, swallow and breathe rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed keep air away from their tummy for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux.

      Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle with Airfree vent

      Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

      Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby’s unique suck, swallow and breathe rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed keep air away from their tummy for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. See all benefits

      Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

      Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby’s unique suck, swallow and breathe rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed keep air away from their tummy for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle with Airfree vent

      Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

      Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby’s unique suck, swallow and breathe rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed keep air away from their tummy for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. See all benefits

        Natural Response

        Natural Response

        Baby Bottle with Airfree vent

        Total:

        Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

        A nipple that works like a breast*

        • 1 Bottle
        • 9oz/260ml
        • Flow 3 nipple
        • +1m
        No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

        No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

        The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

        Easy to hold even for little hands

        Easy to hold even for little hands

        The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

        Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

        Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

        The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

        Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

        Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

        The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

        Designed to reduce feeding issues

        Designed to reduce feeding issues

        The AirFree vent is designed to offer extra protection against feeding issues by preventing air from getting into your little ones tummy while upright feeding.

        Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

        Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

        Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

        Compatible across the Philips Avent range

        Compatible across the Philips Avent range

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

        Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

        Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly, as AirFree vent is a single piece.

        Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

        Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.

        Be patient as baby adjusts

        Be patient as baby adjusts

        Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Bottle design
          Transparent

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          AirFree vent
          1  pcs
          9oz/260ml Baby Bottle
          1  pcs
          Flow 3 nipple
          1 pcs

        • Functions

          Nipple Features
          • Natural latch on
          • No-drip design
          • Soft and flexible
          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape
          Bottle ease of use
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Easy to hold

        • Development stages

          Stage
          1m+

              The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast

