Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Designed to reduce gas
2 pieces
Flow 2
1m+
Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Nipple shape designed for secure latch
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!
A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby
Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.
This nipple is BPA free
Philips Avent anti-colic nipple is made of BPA free material (silicone).
Compatible with Anti-colic range
Full Compatibility with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with or without AirFree vent.
Technical Specifications
Material
Nipple
Silicone
BPA free
What is included
Nipple
2
pcs
Nipple
Flow
Flow 2 Nipples
Functions
Ease of use
easy to clean and assemble
leak-free
Anti-colic valve
Helps to reduce air ingestion
Nipple
Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents nipple collapse, Proven anti-colic system
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.
