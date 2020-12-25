  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Natural Response Nipple

      SCY961/02

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more info below.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Baby bottle nipples

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      Natural Response
      - {discount-value}

      Natural Response

      Nipple

      Total

      recurring payment

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      A nipple that works like a breast

      • Natural Response Nipple
      • 2 pieces
      • Extra Slow Flow Nipple
      Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

      Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

      The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

      The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

      Finding the right nipple is important

      Finding the right nipple is important

      We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

      No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

      The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

      Range of flow rates available

      Range of flow rates available

      Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

      Same products, new navigation

      Same products, new navigation

      We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the nipple that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby’s mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack.

      Paper packaging with 80% lower carbon footprint*

      Paper packaging with 80% lower carbon footprint*

      We've reduced our carbon footprint by switching our teat packs to 100% responsibly sourced paper packaging. The result? 300 tons less plastic per year ** and 88% less fossil fuel use*, minimizing the impact on our planet wherever we can.

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

      Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free***

      Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free***

      The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free*** material.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free***

      • What is included

        Extra Slow Nipple
        2 pcs

      • Functions

        Nipple Features
        • Natural latch on
        • No-drip design
        • Soft and flexible
        • Anti-colic valve

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Compared to previous packaging.
      • *Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.
      • **0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.