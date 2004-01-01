  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Digital TV antenna

    SDV5100/12
    • Enjoy digital reception Enjoy digital reception Enjoy digital reception
      -{discount-value}

      Digital TV antenna

      SDV5100/12

      Enjoy digital reception

      This single diploe compact antenna is designed to work with your TV directly or via Set-top box. It receives and amplified signals to deliver crystal clear picture quality.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital TV antenna

      Enjoy digital reception

      This single diploe compact antenna is designed to work with your TV directly or via Set-top box. It receives and amplified signals to deliver crystal clear picture quality.

      Enjoy digital reception

      This single diploe compact antenna is designed to work with your TV directly or via Set-top box. It receives and amplified signals to deliver crystal clear picture quality.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital TV antenna

      Enjoy digital reception

      This single diploe compact antenna is designed to work with your TV directly or via Set-top box. It receives and amplified signals to deliver crystal clear picture quality.

      Similar products

      See all TV Antenna

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital TV antenna

        Digital TV antenna

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Enjoy digital reception

        Indoor Amplified Antenna

        • Indoor Amplified
        • HDTV/UHF/VHF

        Active signal amplification technology

        Active signal amplification technology to deliver high quality image and sound.

        Advanced 4G filter prevents interference from mobile signal.

        Advanced 4G filter prevents interference from mobile signal.

        Comply with EU’s Radio Equiptment Directive (RED)

        Comply with EU’s Radio Equiptment Directive (RED)

        Signal Amplification to improve the reception range

        Signal Amplification - Receive and boosts weak signals to improve the reception range and deliver crystal clear pictures

        Flexible 90 degree tilt position for optimal reception

        Flexible 90 degree tilt position for optimal reception

        Noise reduction filter against signal loss

        4G and noise reduction filter - Prevent interference from mobile signals to protect against signal loss.

        Compact design

        The compact design of this antenna will easily blend in your home decor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          • HDTV
          Antenna cable length
          150  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          32.2  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Gross weight
          2.51  kg
          Height
          30.2  cm
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56415 2
          Nett weight
          1.26  kg
          Tare weight
          1.25  kg

        • Power

          Power LED indicator
          Green
          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          30.9  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          10.18  cm
          Depth
          10.3  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 56415 5
          Gross weight
          0.369  kg
          Nett weight
          0.21  kg
          Tare weight
          0.159  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          23.83  cm
          Width
          6  cm
          Depth
          7.54  cm
          Weight
          0.142  kg

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.