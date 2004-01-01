  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Digital TV antenna

    SDV5120/12
    • Enjoy digital reception Enjoy digital reception Enjoy digital reception
      -{discount-value}

      Digital TV antenna

      SDV5120/12

      Enjoy digital reception

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Powered by 230-240V or 12V DC it is ideal for use in home, boat, caravan or camper

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital TV antenna

      Enjoy digital reception

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Powered by 230-240V or 12V DC it is ideal for use in home, boat, caravan or camper

      Enjoy digital reception

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Powered by 230-240V or 12V DC it is ideal for use in home, boat, caravan or camper

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital TV antenna

      Enjoy digital reception

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Powered by 230-240V or 12V DC it is ideal for use in home, boat, caravan or camper

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital TV antenna

        Digital TV antenna

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Enjoy digital reception

        36 dB Amplified antenna

        • Indoor
        • 36 dB amplified
        • HDTV/UHF/VHF/FM

        Boost your signal with up to 36dB amplification

        Up to 36dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Tilt & swivel positioning

        330° radius with 90° tilt allows UHF element to be adjusted for maximum signal

        Adjustable gain control

        Allows you to easily improve reception range

        Noise reduction filter against signal loss

        Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss

        Optional DC power supply

        Portable indoor antenna for home, boat, caravan and camper 220V AC (included) or 12V DC (not included)

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          36  dB
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • FM
          • VHF
          Antenna cable length
          180  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          30.5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          4
          Width
          28.5  cm
          Gross weight
          3.2  kg
          Height
          21.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56417 6
          Nett weight
          1.848  kg
          Tare weight
          1.352  kg

        • Power

          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          31  cm
          Packaging type
          Card
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          19  cm
          Depth
          6.5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 56417 9
          Gross weight
          0.713  kg
          Nett weight
          0.462  kg
          Tare weight
          0.251  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.6  cm
          Width
          15  cm
          Depth
          24.8  cm
          Weight
          0.462  kg

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.