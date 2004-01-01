Search terms
SDV5225/12
Enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Its unique flat design will fit easily in your home decor.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Allows you to easily improve reception range
Active signal amplification technology to deliver high quality image and sound.
Comply with EU’s Radio Equiptment Directive (RED)
4G and noise reduction filter - Prevent interference from mobile signals to protect against signal loss.
Signal Amplification - Receive and boosts weak signals to improve the reception range and deliver crystal clear pictures
Advanced 4G filter prevents interference from mobile signal.
This antenna will easily fit in your home décor.
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Outer Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
