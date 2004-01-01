  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Enhanced digital performance

      Digital TV antenna

      SDV5225/12

      Enhanced digital performance

      This amplified antenna with noise reduction filter and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Its unique flat design will fit easily in your home decor.

      Enhanced digital performance

      Indoor Amplified Antenna

      • Indoor Amplified
      • HDTV/UHF/VHF

      Adjustable gain control and power LED

      Allows you to easily improve reception range

      Active signal amplification technology

      Active signal amplification technology to deliver high quality image and sound.

      Comply with EU’s Radio Equiptment Directive (RED)

      Comply with EU’s Radio Equiptment Directive (RED)

      Noise reduction filter against signal loss

      4G and noise reduction filter - Prevent interference from mobile signals to protect against signal loss.

      Signal Amplification to improve the reception range

      Signal Amplification - Receive and boosts weak signals to improve the reception range and deliver crystal clear pictures

      Advanced 4G filter prevents interference from mobile signal.

      Advanced 4G filter prevents interference from mobile signal.

      Unique flat design

      This antenna will easily fit in your home décor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Output
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • UHF
        • VHF
        • HDTV
        Antenna cable length
        150  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        23.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        4
        Width
        19.4  cm
        Gross weight
        2.43  kg
        Height
        32  cm
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 56418 3
        Nett weight
        1.32  kg
        Tare weight
        1.11  kg

      • Power

        Power Adapter
        Included

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        32.8  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        11.2  cm
        Depth
        8.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 56418 6
        Gross weight
        0.54  kg
        Nett weight
        0.33  kg
        Tare weight
        0.21  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        27.5  cm
        Width
        7.3  cm
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Weight
        0.316  kg

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        Included

