Superior digital picture and sound
This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and variable gain control was designed to provide enhanced reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Its flat design will easily fit in your home decor.
Digital TV antenna
Up to 42dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.
This antenna will easily fit in your home décor.
It allows you to position your antenna conveniently to receive maximum signal strength while out of sight
Superior noise filtering protects against signal loss.
Allows you to easily improve reception range
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Outer Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
