      Digital TV antenna

      SDV6224/12

      Superior digital picture and sound

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and variable gain control was designed to provide enhanced reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Its flat design will easily fit in your home decor.

      Superior digital picture and sound

      This amplified antenna with superior noise filtering and variable gain control was designed to provide enhanced reception for Digital and Analog broadcasts. Its flat design will easily fit in your home decor.

        Superior digital picture and sound

        42 dB amplified antenna

        • Indoor
        • 42 dB amplified
        • HDTV/UHF/VHF/FM

        Boost your signal with up to 42dB amplification

        Up to 42dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Unique flat design

        This antenna will easily fit in your home décor.

        Wall-mountable

        It allows you to position your antenna conveniently to receive maximum signal strength while out of sight

        Superior noise filtering against signal loss

        Superior noise filtering protects against signal loss.

        Adjustable gain control and power LED

        Allows you to easily improve reception range

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          42  dB
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          • FM
          • HDTV
          Antenna cable length
          180  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          32.7  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          4
          Width
          22.5  cm
          Gross weight
          3.5  kg
          Height
          32  cm
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56423 7
          Nett weight
          1.92  kg
          Tare weight
          1.58  kg

        • Power

          Power LED indicator
          Green
          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          32.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          21  cm
          Depth
          7.6  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 56423 0
          Gross weight
          0.8  kg
          Nett weight
          0.48  kg
          Tare weight
          0.32  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18  cm
          Width
          25  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Weight
          0.442  kg

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

