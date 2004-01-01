  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    • Enhanced digital reception Enhanced digital reception Enhanced digital reception

      Digital TV antenna

      SDV8622/12

      Enhanced digital reception

      This indoor/outdoor amplified antenna offers excellent digital and analog reception. Its compact design and various mounting options make it easy to install. Check set top box owner's manual for powering options.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enhanced digital reception

      40 dB Amplified antenna

      • Indoor/outdoor
      • 40 dB amplified

      Boost your signal with up to 40dB amplification

      Up to 40dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

      Extremely compact design for easy installation

      The compact panel design of this antenna allows easy placement indoor or outdoor.

      Various mounting options for easy installation

      Various mounting options (mast, wall and railing) are available for this antenna to allow you to position it easily at home.

      Weatherproof, paintable surface for customization

      Weather resistant, paintable surface to match your indoor or outdoor decor.

      Noise reduction filter against signal loss

      Noise reduction filter to protect against signal loss

      PVC / BFR free to respect the environment

      This product does not contain PVC and BFR materials to respect the environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Output
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Gain (antenna + amplifier)
        40  dB
        Tuner bands
        • UHF
        • VHF
        • FM
        Antenna cable length
        600  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 56477 3
        Length
        27.1  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Width
        24.2  cm
        Gross weight
        2.95  kg
        Height
        32  cm
        Nett weight
        1.770  kg
        Tare weight
        1.180  kg

      • Power

        Power Adapter
        Incuded

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        32.8  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        22.9  cm
        Depth
        12.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 56410 0
        Gross weight
        1.3  kg
        Nett weight
        0.885  kg
        Tare weight
        0.415  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4  cm
        Width
        25  cm
        Depth
        18.8  cm
        Weight
        0.8475  kg

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        Included

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

