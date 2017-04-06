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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5900WT/00

4

| (3) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Green
Green
White
White

Rich bass anywhere

The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

See all benefits

Wireless with great sound and perfect fit

Rich bass anywhere

  • 8mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • NFC

Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
1

06/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent and easy to operate and great battery life

I have been using this for a year now.its one of the best bluetooth headset i have used so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5900PK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5900PK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

27/03/2017

日本

日本

Verified buyer

ブルートゥースなのに音質が素晴らしい

ブルートゥースは通常のケーブルイヤホンに比べて音質が劣るものかと思っていましたが、ケーブルからの解放をもくろんで予算内で色々試し聞きしたところケーブルの有無に関係なく好みの素晴らしい音質だったこと、また非常に軽くコンパクトにまとまることから、こちらに決めました。 またサポートとやり取りさせていただきましたが、その対応が素晴らしかったことを特筆しておきます。 惜しいところは私の耳には付属のイヤーピース３種のどれもしっくりこず抜けがちなのと、もうわずか少しだけケーブルが長ければ振り向いたときなどもイヤーピースの抜けが減るかと思いました。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5900GN ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5900GN ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン

25/07/2018

日本

日本

Verified buyer

接続が悪いです

接続が悪く何回かに一度はペアリングが必要でした。安いBluetoothイヤホンは他にもあるので次はないです。

This review was made for SHB5900BK ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン

This review was made for SHB5900BK ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary