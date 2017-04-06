2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5900WT/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Khush
06/04/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent and easy to operate and great battery life
I have been using this for a year now.its one of the best bluetooth headset i have used so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5900PK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5900PK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
baccarac2
27/03/2017
日本
Verified buyer
ブルートゥースなのに音質が素晴らしい
ブルートゥースは通常のケーブルイヤホンに比べて音質が劣るものかと思っていましたが、ケーブルからの解放をもくろんで予算内で色々試し聞きしたところケーブルの有無に関係なく好みの素晴らしい音質だったこと、また非常に軽くコンパクトにまとまることから、こちらに決めました。 またサポートとやり取りさせていただきましたが、その対応が素晴らしかったことを特筆しておきます。 惜しいところは私の耳には付属のイヤーピース３種のどれもしっくりこず抜けがちなのと、もうわずか少しだけケーブルが長ければ振り向いたときなどもイヤーピースの抜けが減るかと思いました。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5900GN ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5900GN ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン
Reviewerr7
25/07/2018
日本
Verified buyer
接続が悪いです
接続が悪く何回かに一度はペアリングが必要でした。安いBluetoothイヤホンは他にもあるので次はないです。
This review was made for SHB5900BK ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン
This review was made for SHB5900BK ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン
Actual results may vary