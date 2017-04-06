2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5900GN/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Khush
06/04/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent and easy to operate and great battery life
I have been using this for a year now.its one of the best bluetooth headset i have used so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5900PK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5900PK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
baccarac2
27/03/2017
日本
Verified buyer
ブルートゥースなのに音質が素晴らしい
ブルートゥースは通常のケーブルイヤホンに比べて音質が劣るものかと思っていましたが、ケーブルからの解放をもくろんで予算内で色々試し聞きしたところケーブルの有無に関係なく好みの素晴らしい音質だったこと、また非常に軽くコンパクトにまとまることから、こちらに決めました。 またサポートとやり取りさせていただきましたが、その対応が素晴らしかったことを特筆しておきます。 惜しいところは私の耳には付属のイヤーピース３種のどれもしっくりこず抜けがちなのと、もうわずか少しだけケーブルが長ければ振り向いたときなどもイヤーピースの抜けが減るかと思いました。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5900GN ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5900GN ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン
Reviewerr7
25/07/2018
日本
Verified buyer
接続が悪いです
接続が悪く何回かに一度はペアリングが必要でした。安いBluetoothイヤホンは他にもあるので次はないです。
This review was made for SHB5900BK ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン
This review was made for SHB5900BK ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン
Actual results may vary