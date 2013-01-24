Home
    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB5900GN/00
      Rich bass anywhere

      The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones. See all benefits

      The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

      The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

      The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

        Rich bass anywhere

        Wireless with great sound and perfect fit

        • 8mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        • NFC
        Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

        Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

        Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

        One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

        One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

        Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

        Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

        Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

        Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

        Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

        Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

        The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

        MusicChain™ allows easily music sharing with friend

        MusicChain™ allows easily music sharing with friend

        With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.

        Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

        Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

        Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

        Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

        Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.

        Tangle-free flat cables for convenience on the go

        Anti-slip flat cable ensures that your cord always stays tangle free.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Included
          USB cable
          Included for charging

        • Design

          Color
          Green

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth version
          3.0+EDR

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Last number redial
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between call and music
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Music play time
          5.5*  hr
          Standby time
          150 hr*
          Talk time
          6 hr*

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          10 - 22 000Hz
          Impedance
          16 ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Speaker diameter
          8.6 mm
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Sound Enhancement
          • Echo Control
          • Noise Reduction

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 25970 70508 0
          Depth
          4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0886  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.035  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.0536  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.3458  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70508 7
          Height
          19  cm
          Length
          14  cm
          Nett weight
          0.105  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.2408  kg
          Width
          10.7  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.6  cm
          Height
          2.31  cm
          Weight
          0.0116  kg
          Width
          1.61  cm

