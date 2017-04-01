2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3705LB/00
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
3.0
of 5
5
Reviews
TRAD
01/04/2017
Australia
These earbuds are tough
Awesome for the price. I'm hopeless with earbuds always dropping them tangling and putting them through the wash. So I've been through quite a few pairs. I'm going on seven months with these after being thrown in the wash twice. They are still going strong. I'm amazed!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3705WT Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3705WT Headphones with mic
Arvz007
27/09/2017
Singapore
Vibes big beats and pumping bass
I wanted a headset with high bass and this one suits my preference.the bass and treble is high and good .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3705BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3705BK Headphones with mic
kele
22/03/2018
Australia
Great for the price
I am more than satisfied with these earbuds. they are so small that you can sleep with earbuds in your ears against the pillow and you will not feel them. The sound reproduction is great, sound is clear, bass is fairly strong for earbuds. I don't have anything bad to say about them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3705BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3705BK Headphones with mic