ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3705RD/00

3

| (5) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Light Blue
Light Blue
Pink
Pink
Red
Red
White
White

Big beats, pumping bass

Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

See all benefits

Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2

01/04/2017

Australia

Australia

These earbuds are tough

Awesome for the price. I'm hopeless with earbuds always dropping them tangling and putting them through the wash. So I've been through quite a few pairs. I'm going on seven months with these after being thrown in the wash twice. They are still going strong. I'm amazed!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3705WT Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3705WT Headphones with mic

27/09/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Vibes big beats and pumping bass

I wanted a headset with high bass and this one suits my preference.the bass and treble is high and good .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3705BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3705BK Headphones with mic

22/03/2018

Australia

Australia

Great for the price

I am more than satisfied with these earbuds. they are so small that you can sleep with earbuds in your ears against the pillow and you will not feel them. The sound reproduction is great, sound is clear, bass is fairly strong for earbuds. I don't have anything bad to say about them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3705BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3705BK Headphones with mic

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.