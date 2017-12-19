2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE4305BL/00
Feel it. BASS+
Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.
An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.
3.3
of 5
8
Reviews
vinoth
19/12/2017
Australia
Decent Bass
Good sound quality with decent Bass effect. Worth for Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BL Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BL Headphones with mic
akash
24/11/2017
Australia
Sound is ultimate
Sound is ultimate. Worth Product, I have ordered this through Amazon.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BL Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BL Headphones with mic
tomkauf
05/11/2018
Australia
Great Earphones
I bought these to compare to the ones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S8 (which are already very good earphones), and the Philips ones stack up very well. Good amount of Bass - same as the S8 ones. Very clear highs and mids as well. They're a solid 4/5. The only thing I'm missing are Volume Controls. And for some reason, even the biggest silicon ear-seals are barely big enough for me. Maybe I've gotten used to other brands that have bigger ones. But overall I'm loving these Earphones. Would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic