Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.
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Feel it. BASS+
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.
Ergonomic design for max comfort
Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.
Remote control for handsfree calls and music
An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Slim, stable in-ear fit
With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.
Great sound isolation
Desgined for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.
Big, bold bass you can feel
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.
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