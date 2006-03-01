  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Gel case

    SJM3706/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colors Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colors Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colors
      -{discount-value}

      Gel case

      SJM3706/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colors

      Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. Match your outfits with three stylish colors. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Gel case

      Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colors

      Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. Match your outfits with three stylish colors. See all benefits

      Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colors

      Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. Match your outfits with three stylish colors. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Gel case

      Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colors

      Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. Match your outfits with three stylish colors. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Gel case

        Gel case

        Total:

        Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colors

        • For iPod
        • 3-pack

        Snug design fits securely

        This lightweight design is securely fitted to your iPod, allowing ideal access to controls.

        Easily access controls, ports and screen

        Convenient access to all controls, ports, and screens allows you to easily control and view your iPod features.

        Protective design guards against scratches

        This lightweight silicon case protects against scratches and normal wear and tear.

        Three stylish colors change the look of your iPod

        Three stylish colors allow you to change the look of your iPod as the mood strikes you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          00 26616 02410 0
          Quantity
          1
          Length
          27.6  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Height
          1.3  cm
          Gross Weight
          0.145  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          1 00 26616 02410 7
          Quantity
          6
          Length
          284  mm
          Width
          217  mm
          Height
          92  mm
          Gross Weight
          1.071  kg
          Tare Weight
          .2  kg
          Net Weight
          0.871  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          2 00 26616 02410 4
          Quantity
          24
          Length
          44.5  mm
          Width
          29.4  mm
          Height
          29.2  mm
          Gross Weight
          3.984  kg
          Tare Weight
          0.5  kg
          Net Weight
          3.484  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.