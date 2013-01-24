Home
    Notebook USB speakers

    SPA1250/97
    USB powered notebook speakers
      Notebook USB speakers

      SPA1250/97
      USB powered notebook speakers

      USB powered Notebook speakers

      Notebook USB speakers

      USB powered notebook speakers

      USB powered Notebook speakers

      USB powered notebook speakers

      USB powered Notebook speakers

      Notebook USB speakers

      USB powered notebook speakers

      USB powered Notebook speakers

        Add accessories

        Notebook USB speakers

        USB powered notebook speakers

        Easy to connect to either a PC or a laptop

        Can be connected to either a PC or a laptop

        Plug & Play for easier installation

        Plug & Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedure or technical analysis.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo

        • Convenience

          Power on indication
          Yes

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          100 - 18 000  Hz

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          11.784  kg
          Height
          35.5  cm
          Length
          63.9  cm
          Nett weight
          10.368  kg
          Tare weight
          1.416  kg
          Width
          34.4  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          9.8  cm
          Gross weight
          .491  kg
          Height
          17.9  cm
          Nett weight
          .432  kg
          Tare weight
          .059  kg
          Width
          15.3  cm

        • Packaging content

          3.5 mm stereo line cable
          Yes

        • System Requirements

          USB
          Free USB port

