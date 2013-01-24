Other items in the box
- Multimedia headset SHM2000
- Quick install guide
Search terms
Webcam easy
Skype certification guarantees high-quality video chatting with 1.3 Mega Pixels resolution, 3x digital zoom and noise reduction. Plug & play simplicity makes staying in touch incredibly easy, and there’s even a Philips multimedia headset. See all benefits
Webcam easy
Webcam easy
Webcam easy
Webcam
Your webcam gives you 1.3 Mega Pixels (interpolated) for both video and photo resolution. So, you can use it to take high-quality photos that still look great when printed as larger-sized images.
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video-chatting experience.
Zoom in and out to get the perfect framing for any image. You control the zoom entirely via the onscreen interface while you're looking at the image so you can adjust it perfectly.
The state-of-the-art camera software automatically detects your face and moves the lens to follow you as you move. You stay in the center of the image even if you move during a video conference. It gives you the freedom to express yourself and converse naturally.
Enjoy webcamming freedom with a clever rotating body that lets you aim the camera wherever you want. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.
This webcam has been certified by Skype. So, you can be sure of high-quality video and sound, free calling and instant messaging to anywhere in the world.
This superb noise reduction technology reduces background noise and it enhances clarity of speech in both quiet and noisy environments.
Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.
Setting-up and using your webcam is easy as 1-2-3. 1. Install software 2. Plug in camera 3. Video call instantly
The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.
Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.
With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, web pages or documents.
The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam securely on top of any monitor, laptop or desk. This design is especially secure and won't move or fall when you're in the middle of a conversation.
Mechanics
Resolution
Audio
Accessories
Additional features
Software
System Requirements
Connectivity
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton