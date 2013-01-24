  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Webcam

    SPC535NC/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Webcam easy Webcam easy Webcam easy
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Webcam

      SPC535NC/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Webcam easy

      Skype certification guarantees high-quality video chatting with 1.3 Mega Pixels resolution, 3x digital zoom and noise reduction. Plug & play simplicity makes staying in touch incredibly easy, and there’s even a Philips multimedia headset. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Webcam

      Webcam easy

      Skype certification guarantees high-quality video chatting with 1.3 Mega Pixels resolution, 3x digital zoom and noise reduction. Plug & play simplicity makes staying in touch incredibly easy, and there’s even a Philips multimedia headset. See all benefits

      Webcam easy

      Skype certification guarantees high-quality video chatting with 1.3 Mega Pixels resolution, 3x digital zoom and noise reduction. Plug & play simplicity makes staying in touch incredibly easy, and there’s even a Philips multimedia headset. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Webcam

      Webcam easy

      Skype certification guarantees high-quality video chatting with 1.3 Mega Pixels resolution, 3x digital zoom and noise reduction. Plug & play simplicity makes staying in touch incredibly easy, and there’s even a Philips multimedia headset. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Webcam

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Webcam

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Webcam easy

        Keep in touch

        • Easy

        1.3 Mega Pixels resolution (interp.) for extra image quality

        Your webcam gives you 1.3 Mega Pixels (interpolated) for both video and photo resolution. So, you can use it to take high-quality photos that still look great when printed as larger-sized images.

        Smooth image with 30 frames per second video

        Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video-chatting experience.

        3x digital zoom for superb close-ups

        Zoom in and out to get the perfect framing for any image. You control the zoom entirely via the onscreen interface while you're looking at the image so you can adjust it perfectly.

        Face tracking automatically follows your face

        The state-of-the-art camera software automatically detects your face and moves the lens to follow you as you move. You stay in the center of the image even if you move during a video conference. It gives you the freedom to express yourself and converse naturally.

        Rotating body to aim the camera wherever you want

        Enjoy webcamming freedom with a clever rotating body that lets you aim the camera wherever you want. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.

        Skype Certified

        This webcam has been certified by Skype. So, you can be sure of high-quality video and sound, free calling and instant messaging to anywhere in the world.

        Noise reduction enhances clarity of speech

        This superb noise reduction technology reduces background noise and it enhances clarity of speech in both quiet and noisy environments.

        Multimedia headset and head mic for best sound quality

        Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.

        Easy set-up and use

        Setting-up and using your webcam is easy as 1-2-3. 1. Install software 2. Plug in camera 3. Video call instantly

        Compatible with all instant messaging services

        The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.

        Take, archive and manage images with VLounge

        Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.

        Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

        With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, web pages or documents.

        Mounts securely on any monitor, laptop or desk

        The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam securely on top of any monitor, laptop or desk. This design is especially secure and won't move or fall when you're in the middle of a conversation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Mechanics

          Sensor
          VGA CMOS
          Lens maximum aperture
          F:2.6
          Lens view angle
          50 degrees
          Lens construction
          3 elements
          White balance
          2600 - 7600 k
          Minimum illuminance
          < 5 lux
          Data format
          YUY2, MJPEG
          Colour depth
          24 bit

        • Resolution

          Video resolution
          VGA
          Photo resolution
          VGA
          Interpolated video resolution
          1.3 MP
          Interpolated photo resolution
          1.3 MP
          Maximum frame rate
          30 fps

        • Audio

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Noise reduction
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick install guide
          • Multimedia headset SHM2000

        • Additional features

          Digital zoom
          3x
          Face tracking
          Yes
          Snapshot button
          Yes
          On/off activity LED
          Yes

        • Software

          VLounge
          Premium
          Add video to
          • Skype
          • Windows Live Messenger
          • Yahoo! Messenger
          • AOL Instant Messenger

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows XP (SP2)
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          Processor
          Pentium® III, 850 Mhz or equivalent
          RAM memory
          256 MB RAM
          Hard disk space
          200 MB
          USB
          Free USB port
          CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.5 metre
          Interfacing
          • USB 1.1
          • USB 2.0
          USB video class
          UVC
          Power
          Supplied via USB cable

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          3.7  cm
          Height
          5  cm
          Depth
          1.7  cm
          Width (with stand)
          3.7  cm
          Height (with stand)
          7.1  cm
          Depth (with stand)
          6.2  cm
          Weight (with stand)
          0.0905  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 42339 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Height
          19  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Depth
          9  cm
          Nett weight
          0.181  kg
          Gross weight
          0.49  kg
          Tare weight
          0.309  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 42358 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          28.8  cm
          Height
          22.3  cm
          Nett weight
          1.086  kg
          Gross weight
          3.676  kg
          Tare weight
          2.59  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Multimedia headset SHM2000
        • Quick install guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us