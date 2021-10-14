  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution
    • Play Pause

      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      STH3000/26

      Compact and foldable solution

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Garment Steamer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      3000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      3000 Series

      Handheld Steamer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Compact and foldable solution

      Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

      • Compact and foldable
      • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
      • 1000W, up to 20g/min
      • No ironing board needed
      Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

      Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

      Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

      Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

      Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.

      1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

      1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

      Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.

      No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

      No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

      Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

      100ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

      100ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

      Handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a 100ml detachable water tank to steam up to a full outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

      Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria*

      Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria*

      Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

      Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

      Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

      The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant removing odors. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

      Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

      Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

      Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Handheld Steamer
        Heat up time
        30 seconds
        Variable steam levels
        1 setting
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Anti burn protection
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Cord length
        2 m
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Foldable
        Yes
        Ready to use
        30 sec
        Water tank
        100 ml
        Steam light indicator
        Yes
        On/Off switch
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1000 W
        Continuous steam output / Steam rate
        20 g/min
        Voltage
        220 V

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        9.5 x 17 x 20.5 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        10 x 12 x 22 cm
        Product weight
        630 g

      • Design

        Color
        Reno Blue

      • Accessories/Compatibility

        Pouch
        N/A
        2-in-1 Glove & Pouch
        N/A

      • Quality of result

        Steam plate
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Tested 10 seconds stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.