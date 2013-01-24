Home
    Star Wars special edition

    Dry electric shaver

    SW170/04
    Close & easy
      -{discount-value}

      Star Wars special edition Dry electric shaver

      SW170/04
      Close & easy

      Choose the path to a close, easy shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.

        Close & easy

        Wield the force!

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 4-direction Flex Heads
        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

        20 minutes of cordless shaving

        20 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 20+ minutes of running time – that's about 5 shaves – on a ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Design for finer grip

        Design for finer grip

        Unique ergonomic grip ensuring complete control and extra precision.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          4-direction Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          20 min / 5 shaves
          Charging
          10 hours full charge
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Anti-slip grip
          Color
          Star Wars StormTrooper

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

