  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Coaxial cable SWV2204W 10 m Pal Plugs

    SWV2204W/10
    • -{discount-value}

      Philips Coaxial cable SWV2204W 10 m Pal Plugs

      SWV2204W/10

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Coaxial cable SWV2204W 10 m Pal Plugs

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Coaxial cable SWV2204W 10 m Pal Plugs

      Manuals & Documentation

      Search

      Search within this product

      Close
      Back to Page

      Frequently Asked Questions

      How to Video's

      Search results for

      Results:
      Register your product

      Find service center

      In order to help you further, we will assist you in finding a solution for your product…
      Search

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      Maestro - payment method

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.