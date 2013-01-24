Home
      Smart sounds

      Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point.

      Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point. See all benefits

      Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point. See all benefits

      Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point. See all benefits

        Smart sounds

        • with Google Assistant

        Google Assistant. AI voice control

        Download the Google Home app to your phone and you can ask this Bluetooth speaker to play music, get the latest news, and more. You can even use the speaker to control your Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. Far-field mics ensure you'll be heard from anywhere in the room.

        Clear, simple digital clock display

        A large digital-time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth speaker. Key controls are located on the glossy top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. Press for Google Assistant, volume, or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

        2x 1.5" full-range drivers. Passive radiator boosts bass

        With two 1.5" full-range drivers, plus a passive radiator to boost the bass, this speaker pumps out surprisingly big sound.

        Night-light. Press the button on top of the speaker

        You can light it up in the middle of the night thanks to the night-light function: simply press the button on top of the speaker.

        Up to 10 m wireless range

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          wOOx™ Technology
          Power (RMS and THD %)
          8W x 2 at 1% THD

        • Speaker

          No. of sound channels
          2.0
          Full Range
          2 x 1.5"

        • Compatibility

          work with
          Google VA

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • SBC 4.0
          Bluetooth range
          10M (free space)
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          Network connections
          • Wi-Fi - 802.11 b/g/n
          • Wi-Fi - 802.11 ac
          Network setup
          Google Home APP
          Wi-Fi antenna
          Built-in
          USB charging
          5V, 1A

        • Convenience

          Clock
          24/12 hour display
          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Clock Enhancements
          • Clock source: Google
          • Synchro Time via Google
          User Interface
          Audio tones: BT
          Display type
          LED display (multi-color)
          Volume control
          Up/ Down

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          AC/DC Adaptor
          interchangeable VDE, BS & SAA plug
          Wireless charging
          WPC Qi standard

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC/DC Adaptor
          • Warranty Card
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          223x87x90  mm
          Product weight
          0.94  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          265x123x153 mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.22  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC/DC Adaptor
        • Warranty Card

