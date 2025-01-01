2 year warranty
TAPS402/98
Smart sounds
Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point.
with Google Assistant
Download the Google Home app to your phone and you can ask this Bluetooth speaker to play music, get the latest news, and more. You can even use the speaker to control your Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. Far-field mics ensure you'll be heard from anywhere in the room.
A large digital-time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth speaker. Key controls are located on the glossy top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. Press for Google Assistant, volume, or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.
With two 1.5" full-range drivers, plus a passive radiator to boost the bass, this speaker pumps out surprisingly big sound.
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