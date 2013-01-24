Home
      Charge your phone. Stream your music.

      Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

      Charge your phone. Stream your music.

      Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

      Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

      Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

        Charge your phone. Stream your music.

        • DAB+
        • Bluetooth®
        • with wireless phone charger

        Packed with features

        A large, clear digital-time display glows at the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

        DAB+/FM radio. Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

        From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite tunes

        Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

        Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

        The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and wakes you to your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

        Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

        This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Display
          LCD
          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12H
          • 24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          • DAB radio
          • Bluetooth
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • DAB/DAB+
          No. of preset stations
          20 (FM), 20 (DAB)

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 2W
          Sound System
          Stereo

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          10M (free space)
          Bluetooth version
          5.0

        • Convenience

          Backlight color
          White
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low
          Volume control
          Up/ Down

        • Charging

          Wireless charging
          Support Samsung fast charge 9W
          USB devices
          5V, 1A

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Operation power consumption
          < 17.1W
          Standby power consumption
          < 1W
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Warranty certificate
          • Quick start guide

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          153  mm
          Product width
          153  mm
          Product height
          68  mm
          Product weight
          0.606  kg
          Packaging Depth
          76  mm
          Packaging Height
          162  mm
          Packaging Width
          213  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.906  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

