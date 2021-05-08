2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1215BL/97
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
JKKHO
08/05/2021
Malaysia
Value buy for budget earbud
With the price of below RM 130 and with warranty of 1 year this earbud would considered as acceptable.
Cons
Item would be better with USB type C charging port
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-04-08
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-04-08
khoavjp
31/01/2021
Việt Nam
tạm
nắp hộp bị lỏng quá âm thanh thì tạm ổn bass không nhiều sản phẩm rất hiếm trên thị trường nên tìm phụ kiện khó
Pros
nhỏ gọn pin ổn
Cons
nắp hộp lỏng lẻo
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BL Tai nghe nhét tai True Wireless
Date of Use 2019-12-31
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BL Tai nghe nhét tai True Wireless
Date of Use 2019-12-31