    In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT1215WT/97
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      TAT1215WT/97
      Overall Rating / 5

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time. See all benefits

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      In-ear true wireless headphones

        Always ready to go

        • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
        • Bluetooth®

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Secure, comfortable fit

        You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Earbud switches to control music and calls

        A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Adjust. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject call and more. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

        Small charging case for up to 18 hours play time

        You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case.

        Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music , call or send message to friend, check the weather and more.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          6mm

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Handsfree
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Maximum range
          up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes
          Ear caps
          2 Sizes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion
          Standby time
          50 hr
          Talk time
          3 hr
          Music play time
          6+12  hr

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Product dimensions

          Height (with stand)
          3.33  cm
          Width (with stand)
          6.5  cm
          Depth (with stand)
          3.6  cm
          Weight (with stand)
          0.043  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          14  cm
          Width
          8.5  cm
          Depth
          3.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.091  kg
          Nett weight
          0.058  kg
          Tare weight
          0.033  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11211 7

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          36.3  cm
          Width
          25  cm
          Height
          16.8  cm
          Gross weight
          2.57  kg
          Nett weight
          1.392  kg
          Tare weight
          1.178  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11211 4

