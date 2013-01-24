  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Rock to the beat

      Bring the party where you choose with this large, portable speaker. While you rock your guitar, play some tunes, or get on the mic -- colored lights and a strobe pulse on the speaker! A carry handle makes the speaker easy to move. See all benefits

        Rock to the beat

        • Speaker light and strobe
        • Mic and guitar inputs
        • Special karaoke functions

        Deep bass. 14 hours play time

        With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 14 hours play time on a single charge.

        Party light effects. Blaze to the music

        Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects! A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.

        Mic and guitar inputs. Karaoke effects

        A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker. You can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too.

        All your tunes. Bluetooth, audio-in, and more

        Stream playlists via Bluetooth. Plug in other sources via audio-in or USB—or plug the speaker into another speaker or amp using the line-out socket. Rotary knobs on the speaker let you select the source or even fine-tune the bass and treble.

        Ready for anything

        The built-in carry handle and battery means you can play wherever you like. Take the beats to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can skip tracks and turn the volume up directly from the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          80W (maximum)
          Output power (RMS)
          40W @ 1% THD
          Frequency response
          50Hz - 20KHz, -12dB
          Sound enhancement
          • treble and bass control
          • Karaoke

        • Speaker

          No. of sound channels
          Mono
          Tweeter
          2" x 2
          Woofer
          8"

        • Connectivity

          Mic in
          1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
          Guitar input
          1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
          USB
          Yes (playback, charging and reading, service)
          Line-in
          1 x (3.5mm)
          Line-out
          1 x (3.5mm)
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Bluetooth profiles
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          • Music streaming (A2DP)
          • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
          • Multipoint (Multipair) support

        • Supported Audio Formats

          Bluetooth
          SBC
          USB
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • FLAC

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Tact switch
          Karaoke
          • Echo control
          • MIC volume
          • vocal fader
          • voice changer
          Guitar control
          Yes

        • Display

          Display Type
          LED display screen; Speaker light effect, strobe light
          Backlight
          blue
          Charging indicator
          red

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Battery Capacity
          2200 mAh, 7.4 V
          Battery life time
          14  hr
          Charging time
          <=3  hr

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate
          • Safety warranty sheet

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          32.2  cm
          Height
          46.05  cm
          Weight
          6.95  kg
          Width
          30.9  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          37  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 11739 6
          Gross weight
          8.7  kg
          Height
          52.2  cm
          Nett weight
          7.04  kg
          Tare weight
          1.66  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Standing
          Width
          39  cm

        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • Safety warranty sheet

