I love good sound and I've used lots of good Phillips headphones and speakers over the years. Of of my favorite headphone is still a Phillips pair alongside my Beyers, Akgs and Bowers in my home studio. My previous speaker was a tanx100 and it had awesome JBL-level sound (if not bettet) with great mids and lows, and clear airy highs, served me well for years. Now THIS x3206 speaker on the other hand is pure garbage, it sounds like the cheapest speakers from Walmart or eBay that I wouldn't even consider. Has no clarity whatsoever and is quite frankly, simply impossible to listen to. After my tanx 100 died I bought two of these x3206s without any doubt and having highest level of confidence in the Philips brand. And that confidence went out the window the first minute I started listening to the new x3206 speakers. I think it's probably made by some 3rd party very low quality manufacturer that philips simply paid to make these and slap their logo on them, just like they do with their Roku TVs (another huge disappointment) that aren't nearly good enough to have that Phillips badge. No more Phillips products for me, thank you.