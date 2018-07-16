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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

TX1WT/00

4.8

| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

High Resolution Sound

The Philips TX1 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free

See all benefits

Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

High Resolution Sound

  • White

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

16/07/2018

Philippines

Philippines

Excellent!

Audio quality wise, this product is awesome. Definitely whole leaps above most generic or even mid-range priced brands. Unlike other earphones which usually want to market low end sound, the beauty of this model is the pristine mid to high range. I've had this for almost a year now and there's no sign of any degradation in looks or quality. The rubber ring that serves to reinforce the earplugs and protects from sudden jerks is a great feature.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic

13/12/2017

Philippines

Philippines

Excellent sound quality

the sound quality is superb and the build quality is what i expected in philips earphones, it is comfortable for a long time usage.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic

29/10/2017

Philippines

Philippines

The best

I've using different headsets but this the best that i've use so far and not expensive.

This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic

This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic

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