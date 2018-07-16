2 year warranty
Discontinued
High Resolution Sound
The Philips TX1 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free
White
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
4.8
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
jeremymd
16/07/2018
Philippines
Excellent!
Audio quality wise, this product is awesome. Definitely whole leaps above most generic or even mid-range priced brands. Unlike other earphones which usually want to market low end sound, the beauty of this model is the pristine mid to high range. I've had this for almost a year now and there's no sign of any degradation in looks or quality. The rubber ring that serves to reinforce the earplugs and protects from sudden jerks is a great feature.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic
Cedy
13/12/2017
Philippines
Excellent sound quality
the sound quality is superb and the build quality is what i expected in philips earphones, it is comfortable for a long time usage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic
Marc
29/10/2017
Philippines
The best
I've using different headsets but this the best that i've use so far and not expensive.
This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic
This review was made for TX1BK In ear headphones with mic