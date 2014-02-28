The Philips TX1 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free
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In ear headphones with mic
Total
recurring payment
High Resolution Sound
Premium drivers with oval sound tubes
Black
Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass
Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.
Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise
Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.
High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
Tangle-free flat cable with slider for convenience on the go
Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always. The cable slide adds stylish ease and convenience on the go.
Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed
Frequency response
8 - 40 000
Hz
Diaphragm
Mylar
Magnet type
Neodymium
Voice coil
CCAW
Speaker diameter
13.5
mm
Sensitivity
108
dB
Maximum power input
30
mW
Impedance
32
ohm
Connectivity
Cable Connection
symmetrical
Cable length
1.2m
Type of cable
Copper
Finishing of connector
gold-plated
Compatible with:
iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, NOKIA*, SAMSUNG*, SONY * Only for latest models. Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA & SAMSUNG
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