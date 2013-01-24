  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    On tap water purifier

    WP3811
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Pure water made easy Pure water made easy Pure water made easy
      -{discount-value}

      On tap water purifier

      WP3811
      Overall Rating / 5

      Pure water made easy

      Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $128.00

      On tap water purifier

      Pure water made easy

      Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits

      Pure water made easy

      Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $128.00

      On tap water purifier

      Pure water made easy

      Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Water Purifier

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        On tap water purifier

        Total:

        Pure water made easy

        with Micro Pure filter

        • Micro Pure

        Removes all bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine

        The Micro Pure filter is a multi-filtration system that removes all bacteria, impurities and odors for clean, safe and tasty drinking water. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 520 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, and granular activated carbon which removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter also preserves all good minerals in the drinking water that are vital for human health.

        Pure Protect alert shows you when to replace the filter

        The advanced and simple color-coded Pure Protect alert guides users to change the filter on time with maximum simplicty: when the membrane turns dark grey or rusty brown, it is time to replace the filter.

        Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

        This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

        Quick Fit tap adapters for easy installation on your tap

        This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.

        Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

        The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

        Maximum performance without the need of electricity

        Designed to operate without electricity while offering maximum performance. Supports sustainability.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Accessories
          8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert
          Replacement filter cartridge
          WP3911
          Water selection
          • filtered spray
          • unfiltered spray
          • unfiltered stream
          Water flow rate
          2  l/min
          Water flow rate
          5  °C

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          white
          Product weight
          230  g
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          60 x 137 x 105  mm
          Materials
          plastic

        • Purification system

          Bacteria removal
          99.99  %
          Chlorine removal
          >75  %
          Turbidity removal
          3000 liters or approx. 1 year
          VOC Removal
          Yes

        • Filter specifications

          Filter lifetime
          2400 L or approx. 8 months
          Major filter components
          • hollow-fiber membrane
          • granular activated carbon GAC

        • Input water conditions

          Min. input water pressure
          0.7  bar
          Max. input water pressure
          3.5  bar
          Max. input water temperature
          50  °C

        • Country of origin

          Replacement filter
          Japan
          Water purifier
          Japan

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.