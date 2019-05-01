  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Better-tasting water made easy Better-tasting water made easy Better-tasting water made easy

      On tap water purifier

      WP3861

      Better-tasting water made easy

      Compact and easy to install water purifier that improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with silver coated active carbon filter.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Water Purifier

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      On tap water purifier
      - {discount-value}

      On tap water purifier

      Total

      recurring payment

      Better-tasting water made easy

      with Pure Taste filter

      • Pure Taste

      Pure Taste filter for cleaner and better tasting water

      The Pure Taste filter removes unpleasant chlorine, bad tastes and smells, as well as large sediment from your tap water, ensuring purer and better tasting water for drinking, cooking and cleaning fruits and vegetables. In addition, the silver-coated active carbon prevents bacteria growth inside the filter, giving you extra safety for your water.

      Pure Protect alert informs you when to change the filter

      Pure Protect alert is a sticker with the months of the year you can adhere easily to the filter cap. By marking the month of replacement, you can be sure you remember to replace your filter on time, ensuring you endless Pure Taste water.

      Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

      This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

      Quick Fit tap adapters for easy installation on your tap

      This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.

      Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

      The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

      Technical Specifications

      • Purification system

        Turbidity removal
        3000 liters or approx. 1 year
        Chlorine removal
        >75  %

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        plastic
        Color(s)
        white
        Product weight
        260  g
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        65 x 143 x 106  mm

      • Filter specifications

        Major filter components
        silver-coated GAC
        Filter lifetime
        2000 L or approx. 6 months

      • Input water conditions

        Min. input water pressure
        0.7  bar
        Max. input water temperature
        50  °C
        Max. input water pressure
        3.5  bar

      • General specifications

        Accessories
        8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert
        Replacement filter cartridge
        WP3961
        Water selection
        • filtered spray
        • unfiltered spray
        • unfiltered stream
        Water flow rate
        2  l/min
        Water flow rate
        5  °C

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Replacement filter
        Japan
        Water purifier
        Japan

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.