    Pure water made easy
      Pure water made easy

      Advanced filtration system that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine, while keeping all the good minerals in your water. See all benefits

        Pure water made easy

        Micro Pure filter

        • Micro Pure

        Removes all bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine

        The Micro Pure filter is a multi-filtration system that removes all bacteria, impurities and odors for clean, safe and tasty drinking water. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 520 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, and granular activated carbon which removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter also preserves all good minerals in the drinking water that are vital for human health.

        Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

        The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Water flow rate
          2  l/min
          Water flow rate
          5  °C

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          white
          Product weight
          150  g
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          60 x 64 x 105  mm
          Materials
          plastic

        • Purification system

          Bacteria removal
          99.99  %
          Chlorine removal
          >80  %
          Turbidity removal
          3000 liters or approx. 1 year
          VOC Removal
          Yes

        • Filter specifications

          Filter lifetime
          2400 L or approx. 8 months
          Major filter components
          • hollow-fiber membrane
          • granular activated carbon GAC

        • Input water conditions

          Min. input water pressure
          0.7  bar
          Max. input water pressure
          3.5  bar
          Max. input water temperature
          50  °C

        • Country of origin

          Replacement filter
          Japan

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials

