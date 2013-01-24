Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Replacement filter for on tap purifier

    WP3961
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Better-tasting water made easy Better-tasting water made easy Better-tasting water made easy
      -{discount-value}

      Replacement filter for on tap purifier

      WP3961
      Find support for this product

      Better-tasting water made easy

      Improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with a silver-coated active carbon system. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.00
      Find similar products

      Replacement filter for on tap purifier

      Better-tasting water made easy

      Improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with a silver-coated active carbon system. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all filter

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Replacement filter for on tap purifier

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Better-tasting water made easy

        Pure Taste filter

        • Pure Taste

        Pure Taste filter for cleaner and better tasting water

        The Pure Taste filter removes unpleasant chlorine, bad tastes and smells, as well as large sediment from your tap water, ensuring purer and better tasting water for drinking, cooking and cleaning fruits and vegetables. In addition, the silver-coated active carbon prevents bacteria growth inside the filter, giving you extra safety for your water.

        Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

        This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

        Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

        The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Water flow rate
          2  l/min
          Water flow rate
          5  °C

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          white
          Product weight
          50  g
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          44 x 44 x 90  mm
          Materials
          plastic

        • Purification system

          Chlorine removal
          >80  %
          Turbidity removal
          3000 liters or approx. 1 year

        • Filter specifications

          Filter lifetime
          2000 L or approx. 6 months
          Major filter components
          silver-coated GAC

        • Input water conditions

          Min. input water pressure
          0.7  bar
          Max. input water pressure
          3.5  bar
          Max. input water temperature
          50  °C

        • Country of origin

          Replacement filter
          Japan

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us