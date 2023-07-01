  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Close shave. Extra skin protection* Close shave. Extra skin protection* Close shave. Extra skin protection*
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

      X5006/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Close shave. Extra skin protection*

      Philips 5000X Series is designed to deliver a close shave with extra skin protection for everyday comfort. Skin Protect Technology helps minimize irritation, so you can shave with confidence and enjoy a smooth, comfortable result every day.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Shaver 5000X series
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver 5000X series

      Wet & dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Close shave. Extra skin protection*

      With Skin Protect technology

      • SkinGlide Protective Coating
      • 360° Flexing Heads
      • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
      • PowerCut Blades
      Glides smoothly to help reduce irritation

      Glides smoothly to help reduce irritation

      Shave with greater comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating, with 100,000 micro-beads per square centimeter, improves gliding on skin by 20%** to help reduce friction and minimize irritation.

      Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

      Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

      The fully flexible shaving head turns 360° to maintain skin contact, even in difficult areas. It helps capture hair while reducing excessive pressure on skin for a close, more comfortable shave.

      Anti-corrosive and skin-friendly blades for lasting comfort

      Anti-corrosive and skin-friendly blades for lasting comfort

      The blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and helps prevent impurities from affecting blade performance. The hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly, helping support a comfortable shave every day.

      Delivers a close, smooth and even shave

      Delivers a close, smooth and even shave

      Enjoy reliable shaving performance with 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades made from stainless steel. With 56,000 cutting actions per minute, they cut hair effectively for a clean shave and a smooth, even finish.

      Easy, secure handling even when wet

      Easy, secure handling even when wet

      Take control of your shave with an ergonomic handle designed for comfort and confidence. The rounded anti-slip grip helps you hold the shaver securely, even under the shower.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Shave the way that suits you best. Choose a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

      Helps prevent accidental switching on during travel

      Helps prevent accidental switching on during travel

      Travel with confidence. Press and hold the on/off button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver, helping prevent it from accidentally switching on and draining the battery while you are on the go.

      1-hour charging for 50 minutes shaving, 5-min quick charge

      1-hour charging for 50 minutes shaving, 5-min quick charge

      Get up to 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.

      More convenient charging with less packaging waste

      More convenient charging with less packaging waste

      USB-A charging offers a practical way to power your shaver while helping reduce unnecessary adapter waste. The recyclable pack is plastic free, supporting a more sustainable choice. If you need an adapter, please contact Philips Consumer Care via philips.com/support.

      Opens easily for quick cleaning

      Cleaning is quick and simple. Just press the One-Touch button to flip open the shaver head, rinse it under water and you are ready for your next shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Travel and storage
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        50 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Input voltage
        5 V
        Maximum power consumption
        4.5  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic standing grip
        Color
        Black Metallic/Aquamarine
        Shaving heads
        Rounded

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
        Display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock

      • Skin Protect technology

        Skin Protection
        • SkinGlide Protective Coating
        • Anti-corrosion Shaving System
        Contour following
        360° Flexing head

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • compared to the Philips S3000 series
      • *compared to coating without beads

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.