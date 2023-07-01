  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver 5000X series

    Wet & dry electric shaver

    X5006/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Close shave. Extra skin protection* Close shave. Extra skin protection* Close shave. Extra skin protection*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

      X5006/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Close shave. Extra skin protection*

      Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. See all benefits

      Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

      Close shave. Extra skin protection*

      Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. See all benefits

      Close shave. Extra skin protection*

      Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. See all benefits

      Shaver 5000X series Wet & dry electric shaver

      Close shave. Extra skin protection*

      Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaver 5000X series

        Shaver 5000X series

        Wet & dry electric shaver

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Close shave. Extra skin protection*

        With Skin Protect technology

        • SkinGlide Protective Coating
        • 360° Flexing Heads
        • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
        • PowerCut Blades
        Glides smoothly for less irritation

        Glides smoothly for less irritation

        Shave with comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating with 100.000 micro-beads per square centimeter improves gliding by 20%** to minimize skin irritation.

        Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

        Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

        The fully flexible shaving head turns 360 to give you optimal skin contact even in difficult areas and catch hairs avoiding excessive pressure peaks to minimize irritation.

        Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

        Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

        Our shaver's blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and prevents the blades from impurities. Hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly.

        Gives a close, smooth and even shave

        Gives a close, smooth and even shave

        Enjoy the long-lasting performance with the 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades from stainless steel. With 55.000 cutting actions per minute you cut each hair effectively and get a close shave and smooth, even finish every time.

        Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip

        Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip

        Take control of your shave. The rounded grip pattern is specially designed so you can hold the shaver in any position without slipping, even under the shower.

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Whichever way you prefer to shave, the shaver works with your needs. Make it comfortable and dry, or refreshing and wet. Shave with gel or foam, or under the shower.

        Flips open for easy cleaning

        Flips open for easy cleaning

        You can easily clean the shaver. Just press the One-Touch button to open the shaver head, rinse and go.

        Travel with peace of mind

        Travel with peace of mind

        Ensure your shaver doesn’t run out of battery unexpectedly. Press and hold the on/off LED button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver for travel, so it can't accidentally turn on and drain the battery.

        1-hour charging for 50 minutes shaving, 5-min quick charge

        1-hour charging for 50 minutes shaving, 5-min quick charge

        Get 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug in for instant continuous power. In a hurry? Just 5 minutes of charging gives you enough power for one full shave.

        USB-A charging, adapter not included. Plastic-free pack.

        USB-A charging, adapter not included. Plastic-free pack.

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. This packaging is recyclable and comes without any plastic parts. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adaptor, please contact us via Consumer Care Center: www.philips.com/support

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Travel and storage
          Protective cap

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Li-ion
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Run time
          50 minutes
          Maximum power consumption
          4.5  W
          Input voltage
          5 V

        • Design

          Color
          Black Metallic/Aquamarine
          Handle
          Ergonomic standing grip
          Shaving heads
          Rounded

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          • Waterproof IPX7
          • Showerproof
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock

        • Skin Protect technology

          Skin Protection
          • SkinGlide Protective Coating
          • Anti-corrosion Shaving System
          Contour following
          360° Flexing head

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • compared to the Philips S3000 series
            • *compared to coating without beads

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.